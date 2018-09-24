The Kano State Police command said it received no fewer than 35 public complaints, while 66 defaulters were arrested and investigated from October 2017 till date.

The Command’s Public Relations officer, SP Magaji Majiya, disclosed this in a statement in Kano on Monday.

He said that the complaints ranged from corrupt practice, incivility, unprofessional conduct, assault, illegal road block and illegal detention to delving into civil matters.

Majiya said: “Twenty-three police officers, 28 ‘Karota’ personnel, 12 Special Constabulary, two VIOs and one FRSC were involved.”

According to him “the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is determined to rid the force of corrupt practice and other unprofessional conducts by its officers and men”.

Majiya said two units of X-Squad offices were established in Kano, each headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police under the supervision of Rabiu Yusuf, Kano State Commissioner of Police.

He said: “From its inception in October 2017, the Kano East X-Squad office was headed by ACP Naziru Kankarofi.

“The Squad is charged with receiving public complaints and positive criticism against members of the force.”

He assured members of the public that the command would continue to respect human rights and do away with all forms of corrupt practices in discharging its duty.