<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and heads of other security agencies in the state have assured residents of protection of life and property during the lockdown period.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, DSP Bala Elkana, said the police, the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy and the Department of State Security (DSS) had embarked on a team patrol across the state to boost the confidence of residents.

He said: “The large convoy of the security chiefs visited Ikeja, Mangoro, Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Dopemu, Ojodu, Berger, Ogba, Abattoir, Oshodi, Mushin, Lawanson, Surulere, Orile, Bode Thomas, Sabo, Ejigbo, Aguda, and Ijesha, among other communities.

“The commissioner and other speakers addressed residents of the various communities in English, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa Languages.

“The commissioner reassured of the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in the state to protecting lives and property.”





Elkana said the police commissioner advised residents to shun rumour-mongering and the spreading of fake news.

“Odumosu described the rumour making the rounds on social media that a gang of criminals known as ‘one million boys’ was planning to attack some communities in Lagos State as baseless.

“The CP said the command, in the last four months, had incapacitated the gang and other criminals with the arrest of over 800 suspects and recovered over 40 different firearms.

“The commissioner on the assumption of duty launched a special operation known as ‘Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants’ with a mandate to identify the various cult and gangs in the state, isolate them, and bring them to justice.

“The operation, which is intelligence-driven, took the battle to their doorsteps, targeted their top hierarchy and dealt decisively with them.

“The war against cultism and gangsterism requires a collective approach,” the command spokesman added.