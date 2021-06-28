Men of the Imo State Police Command have rearrested an inmate of the Owerri Custodial Centre, who reportedly formed a gang of kidnappers after he escaped from the centre on April 5.

The inmate, identified as Eze Kelvin, was said to have been rearrested on 26/6/2021 and transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the command.

A statement signed by the Media Adviser to the state Commissioner of Police, CSP Mike Abatam, said the suspect confessed to have escaped by some gunmen suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) who overran the facility and freed more than 1844 inmates.

Kelvin, aged 30 years, was said to be residing at Orji in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, but he is a native of Uga in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.





The statement said among the items recovered from him was an Ash colour Highlander SUV vehicle with Reg. No. RLU 192 TY.

Abatam said his interrogation led to the arrest of three other members of his gang in their hideout in Enugu State.

The names of the members were given as Rapheal Nnamdi, 28, who was said to be an ex-convict from Ozu Okizu in Oyi LGA of Anambra and Johnson Ahanonu, 36, an escapee of Imo correctional Home from Obilibi Mbeiri Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State.

The statement said they also confessed to have kidnapped one Ozuzu Ekelezie, Osuji Gladjoan, and Onwuauaka Ugonna – all resident in Owerri.