The Ogun State Police Command has expressed its readiness to enforce the ban of public gathering over 50 people.

The command, in a press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the command had activated all its tactics squads as well as DPOs to ensure full implementation of the ban.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, ordered the immediate release of minor offenders who were in police custody for adequate measure and prevention of COVID-19.





“In view of the outbreak of coronavirus also known as COVID-19 which has been declared by World Health Organization as pandemic and the subsequent order by the Federal and Ogun state governments banning all form of social and religious gathering, the Ogun state police command wishes to inform the general public of its readiness to embark on full enforcement of the banning order.

“To that effect, all the command’s tactical squads as well as area Commanders and DPOs have been activated to ensure the full implementation of the order and to make sure that the order is obeyed to the letter,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police CP Kenneth Ebrimson therefore appealed to members of the public to stay clear of any social or religious gathering that might attract up to 50 people as the command was all out to strictly enforce the government directives.