Police react to killing of Imo monarch

The Imo state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Micheal Abattam on Friday confirmed the killing of the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Edwin Azike.

Abattam told newsmen: “Yes, the man was killed and his body found in a car. The investigation has commenced as we are determined to get the full details.”

Newsmen report that Azike’s corpse was found at the market square in the community on Friday morning after he was abducted a day earlier.

The chairman of Traditional Rulers Council/Community Policing in the state, Eze Emma Okeke, said that the monarchs in the state were saddened by Azike’s killing.

Describing the killing of Azike as an abomination, Okeke said that the council was on Friday morning informed of the killing of the traditional ruler.

He said: “We have got the sad news about the killing of Eze Edwin Azike. This is abominable in Igbo culture. I don’t know why traditional rulers are being hunted like this. We are not politicians, we are only custodians of the culture of our people. We were informed on Thursday when he was kidnapped, only for him to be found dead, this morning.”