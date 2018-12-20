Hewlett-Packard has worked closely with Nigerian officials to identify and close down over 12 criminal operations trading in counterfeit cartridges for HP printers.

Police officers recently raided many premises across Nigeria, including Abuja, Lagos, Edo State and Rivers State.

The sites raided included outlet stores and hidden manufacturing sites for fakes. In total, the authorities confiscated 67,000 illicit print cartridges.

Speaking on the development, the Director, Global Anti-Counterfeit Programme, HP, Glenn Jones, said that HP is proud of its continued work with local authorities especially the Police in Africa to combat the sale of counterfeit print supplies.

“We thank the Nigerian Police authorities for their cooperation and swift action in this successful seizure and their determination to apprehend and prosecute counterfeiters who break the law.

“Through our unwavering efforts and commitment to removing counterfeit products from the market, we continue to focus on the protection of our customers through our Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud Programme,” he said.

Jones disclosed that across EMEA over the last five years, approximately 12 million counterfeits and components have been seized by local authorities, supported by HP. HP has conducted over 4,500 audits and inspections (CPPAs and CDIs) of partners’ stocks or suspicious deliveries for customers.

Through HP’s Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) Programme, the company actively educates its customers and partners to be vigilant against fake printing supplies. It also cooperates closely with local and global law enforcement authorities to detect and dismantle illegal operations that produce counterfeit HP printing components.