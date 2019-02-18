



Over 600 hoodlums have been prosecuted in Kano electoral-related crimes, Commissioner of Police Mohammed Wakil has stated.

Wakili, who spoke during an interactive session with reporters at the Command headquarters, added his men arrested over 780 suspects in connection to alleged electoral violence and political thuggery in the state.

According to him, the command is determined to ensure the conduct of peaceful rescheduled elections.

He said the rate at which youths were turned into political thugs was very alarming, especially at this moment of electioneering.

He stated: “we have arrested over 780 youths and suspected bandits who are being used as political thugs.

“These criminal elements also engage in pick-pockets, harassment of innocent citizens who they waylay and snatch their phones and other personal belongings.’’

Wakili noted over 600 out of the suspects have been prosecuted, adding that arrangements have been concluded to arraign others.

“We are serious on this mission to stamp out thuggery from Kano politics.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Kano remains peaceful before, during and after the general elections.

“I call on parents and political leaders to guide their wards and followers. It is no fun for us arresting these youths, but they should obey the law and become good ambassadors of the society,” he stated.

He maintained that the Police in the state had embarked on special operations aimed at curtailing the menace of drug abuse in Kano.

According to him: “We have also declared total war against drug dealers and users because drug abuse is the major catalyst that drives these youths crazy and lead them into committing all sorts of crimes.”

He urged parents, guardians, community and religious leaders to collaborate with the Police and other security agencies aimed at addressing the challenges of drug abuse in Kano.