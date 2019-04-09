<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police have promoted 72 officers to higher ranks in Bayelsa State including the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Butswat Asinim.

Asinim was among the four officers decorated on Tuesday with the rank of Superintendent of Police following their promotions from the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Others were 10 officers from the Assistant Superintendent of Police to DSP and 58 from inspector to ASP.

Decorating the officers, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Sholla David, charged them to discharge their new assignments responsibly.

David urged them to be more committed and dedicated to their duties adding that the interest of the people should supersede their personal interests.

He said: “Promotion comes from God and they are privileged to be among the few ones that had been recognized for this elevation by the IGP, Mohammed Abubabkar Adamu.

It will call for higher responsibility for the task ahead. We pray God be with them and grant them more wisdom to discharge these responsibilities that had been placed on their shoulders”.

In his remarks, Bustwat thanked God for his elevation and the IGP for recognizing him among others promoted to the rank of SP saying he would do everything in his power to ensure the protection of police image.

“It calls for higher responsibility and more commitment and dedication to duties. I will do my best to make sure I continue projecting police image”, he said.

Butswat advised other beneficiaries to always abide by the term of the profession and asked them to discharge their responsibilities professionally.