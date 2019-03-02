



The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday denied its operatives shot a commercial bus driver dead at Ayobo on Friday.

It said the person reported dead in the video only pretended to be so, adding that policemen on anti-crime patrol were attacked by a gang of youth suspected to be members of an unlawful society led by one Lekan Isiaka.

Reports surfaced on the internet with video evidence alleging that a patrol team had killed a driver Mosan Okunola Community in Ayobo, Ipaja, following the latter’s refusal to part with money they had demanded from him.

According to the online report, the policemen also released sporadic gunshots to scare onlookers after alleging killing the driver so that they could run but two members of the team were chased and caught by passers by.

It was gathered that the crowd and the bus conductor disarmed the two policemen they caught who were later taken alongside the body by a reinforced team comprising officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and policemen.

The operatives, witnesses alleged, harassed those recording the incident, seized their phones, arrested the conductor and a few others whom they moved to Area P, Ayobo.

But in a statement signed by police spokesman Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent (CSP), the command said: “The incident took place at Mosan Okunola Community in Ayobo area of the state where a team of anti-crime policemen on routine patrol, led by Inspector Oloruntoba Gbenga, was attacked by a gang of youths suspected to be members of an unlawful society led by one Lekan Isiaka.

“The said Lekan Isiaka while trying to snatch a rifle assigned to Inspector Frank Ikpokpo, stabbed him on the head.

“The rest of the team resisted the criminal gang and made a distress call to their Area Command Headquarters in Ayobo following which a team of policemen were dispatched to the scene on rescue mission.

“The rescue team succeeded in arresting the notorious Lekan Isiaka who pretended to be dead in the video being circulated alongside his partners in crime, namely: Precious Bassey, Anayo Ugwu, Adewale Fatai, Samuel Akande, Matthew Ogbede, Adewunmi Idowu, Chukwuka Oshele and Kunle Adeola.

“The injured policemen have been treated and discharged while Inspector Frank Ikpokpo is in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has directed that the suspects be charged to court on Monday March 4, for attempted murder.”