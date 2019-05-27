<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The trial of Esar Dangabar and six others in the alleged N14bn Police pension scam was, again, stalled in an FCT High Court, following his ill health.

Dangabar is among seven persons standing trial before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf.

Others charged along with him are Ahmed Wada, Atiku Kigo, Veronica Onyegbulam, Sani Zira, Uzoma Attang and Christian Madubuike.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had taken them to court over their complicity in the alleged N14bn Police pension fund.

Baba-Yusuf on May 21 adjourned until May 27 (today) after Mr. Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, counsel to Dangabar, drew attention of the court to the fact that his client, who was standing trial, was ill.

Dangabar, who was represented by Olajide Kumuyi, counsel from Awomolo’s chambers, informed the court that his client was still indisposed and urged the court to grant a further adjournment.

Consequently, Justice Baba-Yusuf adjourned until June 20 as other counsel did not oppose.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on May 21, the fourth prosecution witness (PW4), Mustapha Gandaya, had commenced giving evidence when Dangabar showed signs of discomfort.

Awomolo then sought the court’s permission to allow Dangabar, who is the first defendant in the case, to exit the courtroom for him to lay down, while he (Awomolo) would hold forth for him.

Reacting , the prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs ,SAN, raised concerns on this, saying that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) does not make provision for such.

In view of the situation, Awomolo applied for an adjournment.

Awomolo said that but for the fact that there was no provision for such in the ACJA, but which did not prohibit it either, he was praying for an adjournment.

Counsel for other defendants did not object to the application for adjournment made by Awomolo.