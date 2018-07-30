The Nigeria Police Pension Fund on Monday in Lafia held a sensitisation seminar for about 300 personnel of the force in the North-Central zone, due for retirement between July 1 and December 31.

Ibrahim Tarfa, Commissioner of Police in charge of Pensions at Force Headquarters, told journalists that the exercise was part of the Inspector-General of Police’s vision to adequately equip the officers and men for their post-service life.

“The vision of the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, is for us to prepare our retirees to enable them to understand the steps to take in processing their retirement benefits without much stress.

“For instance, we have guided them on how to access the IGP pre-retirement support scheme, for which N400 million had been set aside annually.

“We also educated them on the contributory pension scheme and the benefits accruals and as well cautioned them against falling victims of fraudsters in the process of accessing their benefits,’’ Tarfa said.

He said the police force had been able to apprehend some of the fraudsters defrauding retired officers of their benefits under the pretext of helping them, adding that some others were being investigated.

One of the participants, CSP Dominic Onwobodo, commended the organisers of the seminar, saying it served as reminder to some of them of the imminent life after service.

“They are preparing our minds to know what is facing us and how to cope with the challenges after leaving the force,’’ Onwobodo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seminar, which drew participants from all police commands across the zone also featured health talks and free medical checks for participants.