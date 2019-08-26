The Oyo State Police Command paraded on Monday suspected armed robbers on at Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.
Also on display at a press briefing by Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, were recovered stolen items, including 410 Pieces of new Sumec portable generators, and 560 gallons of 4 litre Conoil Engine Oil, motorcycles and a cache of firearms.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]