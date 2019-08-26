Oyo State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu parades suspected armed robbers with recovered loot of 410 pieces of new Sumecportable generators and 560 gallons of 4 litre Conoil Engine Oil, during press briefing held at Police Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command paraded on Monday suspected armed robbers on at Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Also on display at a press briefing by Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, were recovered stolen items, including 410 Pieces of new Sumec portable generators, and 560 gallons of 4 litre Conoil Engine Oil, motorcycles and a cache of firearms.

