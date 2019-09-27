<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Benue State Police Command on Friday paraded six serial killers/kidnappers arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of 16 persons in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Commissioner of Police Garba Mukaddas, while briefing reporters in his office at the Command’s headquarters in Makurdi, disclosed that the gang killed the 16 victims, buried their corpses in shallow graves and planted cassava on them to cover the evidence.

The Police Commissioner said the discovery was achieved following intelligence that a kidnap/robbery gang was operating within Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.

“Upon receipt of this information, a crack squad was deployed to the area for investigation. On 21/09/2019 at about 1630hrs, the gang leader, one Iorwuese Ikpila, and five other suspects all of Mbagwaza council ward, Ushongo, were arrested in connection with the case.

Mukkadas stated further that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they have been operating as armed robbers within Ukum, Kwande, Kastina-Ala and Ushongo Local Government Areas of the state.

The Police Commissioner said the suspects confessed that they later opted for kidnapping as a result of tight deployment of security operatives on the high ways in the state.

“They specified that the gang kidnapped 16 persons, robbed them of their vehicles, motorcycles and other belongings, killed their victims, buried the corpses and planted cassava on the graves as a way of covering the crime.”

The Police boss, who confirmed that 11 corpses of their victims have so far been exhumed and identified by their family members, revealed that a receiver of the properties stolen by the gang, one Shizoon Nyityo of Zaki-Biam, has also been arrested.

Speaking to reporters, the gang leader, Ikpila, alias ‘Dr kwagh-a-korum menenge’ (translated: ‘Let something catch me, let me see’), confessed to the crimes, saying he now knows that his nickname is fake and that he has come to the end of the road.



Ikpila, who claimed that his father was a native doctor, said when his father died he wanted to acquire more powers and become more influential than his father.

He said it was in a bid to acquire more powers that he and his gang went into kidnapping and killings to get blood as requested by a certain spirit, whom he referred to as “the queen”, for the rituals.

“We needed power to acquire anything we wanted and the queen asked us to bring 20 people so that she can use their blood. We have only gotten 16 when we were arrested.

Asked if he regretted his actions, Ikpila said “Nothing pass God. I have confessed when I was arrested before I took them to where I buried them. I regret my actions.”

Items recovered from Ikpila and his gang included one locally made single barrel gun, a rope they used to strangulate their victims as well as assorted charms.

The CP told reporters that between September 21st to 27th September, the Command arrested 40 persons in connection with armed robbery and kidnap cases, recovered 21 arms, 17 live ammunition and 12 cartridges.

Mukaddas, who noted that the briefing was organised to keep the general public abreast of the activities of the Command, said eight kidnap/robbery cases had been charged to court for investigation.

He said the police have continued to adopt numerous strategies, ranging from deployment of well trained personnel to strategic places where crime is prevalent, constant patrols within the metropolis, mapping out flash points for effective posting of officers, among other measures to prevent crime and apprehend criminals in the state.

He commended other security agencies, traditional and religious leaders and the Benue people for their support and cooperation and for providing useful information to the police, a development which he noted had helped in no small way in apprehending the criminal suspects.

“I assure you that we will not relent in our efforts to fight crime and, by the grace of Almighty God, Benue State will be rid of criminal elements,” he stated.