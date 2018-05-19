The Nigeria Police Force has paraded 13 suspects arrested for criminal conspiracy, pipeline vandalism and theft of product of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, the suspects were arrested in Kaduna, Niger and Delta States.

The statement explained that the first gang arrested in Kaduna were Isa Ibrahim (Gang Leader) arrested in Kaduna, Sani Usman – arrested in Kauka Village, Kaduna State together with Hosea Danjuma and Aminu Salisu.

The second gang from Niger State, according to the statement were Umar Abubakar – Gang Leader, Aminu muhammed, Ismaila Jimoh (driver), Musa Mohammed and Abubakar Usman.

The last gang from Delta State were Lucky David of Benneth community, Shagari Abiakeshi of Ogboijor town, Delta State, Lucky Ajanasi of Ubeji community and Destiny Amakeri.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects according to the statement are, “One Mercedes Benz Actross 3335 Tanker Truck with registration No. KJA 373 XN, one Peugeot 407 Saloon car with Reg. No. ABJ 37 BK and one Yamaha Forty Horse Power speed Boat.”

Other exhibits are twenty-six (26) Jerry-cans of 25 litres containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) product suspected to be from WRPC/PPMC such as welding machine, drilling machine, valves, vandalism tools, electric drilling machine, four (4) drilling kits and tiger electric generator.

Others are twenty-one (21) pieces of welding electrodes, two (2) shifting spanner, one (1) flat spanner, two (2) puncturing rod, One (1) and half length hose, two (2) saw blades, electric wires and one (1) loading arm.

It said, “The constant vandalism of Pipelines, destruction of oil and gas facilities and illegal oil bunkering in the country is of great concern to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, these serious criminal acts are worrisome because of the consequences of economic hardship, damage to public infrastructures, and loss of Government, Private and Public huge investments in the oil sector.

“In order to halt this trend of wanton destruction of lives and properties in a critical sector of the economy, the IGP reorganized and empowered the Task Force on illegal petroleum bunkering to decisively tackle these criminals, their collaborators and sponsors.

“The suspects, the statement explained that Isa Ibrahim, Sani Usman, Hosea Danjuma, Aminu Salisu, were arrested after an intense trail by the operatives of the Special Task Force on Petroleum Illegal Bunkering (STFPIB) on 1st May, 2018 in their hideout in Kaduna State.

“The suspects confessed to have vandalized crude oil pipeline near Kakau Village in Kaduna State on 26/04/2018 and in the process siphoned Eleven Thousand, Four Hundred (11400) Litres of crude oil which they in turn sold at Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N580,000.00) to their sponsors.

“They have made useful statements and admitted to the crime. Effort is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large who are involved in the crime. Suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.

“On the 27th April, 2018 at about 0230hrs, the Special Task Force on Petroleum Illegal Bunkering (STFPIB) surveillance patrol team acting on a tip-off intercepted and arrested the following suspects, namely; Umar Abubakar, Aminu muhammed, Ismaila Jimoh (driver), Oni Ajibade, Musa Mohammed, Abubakar Usman, while in the process of breaking the NNPC pipeline around BONU village in Guarara LGA of Niger State.

“The vandalized NNPC pipeline runs through Izon NNPC pump station to Minna NNPC Depot. Recovered from them were One Mercedes Benz Actross 3335 Tanker Truck with registration No. KJA 373 XN, One Peugeot 407 Saloon car with Reg. No. ABJ 37 BK.

“The third gang members listed above were arrested on 26 April, 2018 at about 1800hrs by operatives of the IGP-STFPIB while on waterway patrol along Benneth community riverine area of Warri South, Delta State. They were arrested on the high sea while conveying the vandalized product to Warri south in Delta State. Recovered from them were One (1) speed Boat and Twenty Six (26) Jerry-cans of 25 litres containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) product suspected to be from WRPC/PPMC.”

The statement admitted that all the suspects admitted and confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.

“Investigation is in progress and effort is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large. All suspects will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation,” the statement said.

The Force called for continuous cooperation and support from Nigerians to the police personnel deployed throughout the country. “The commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure secure and safe environment for economic growth and developments across the country remains unequivocal and unwavering,” the police assured.