



The Enugu State Police Command, on Saturday, paraded 12 suspects for alleged armed robbery at various locations in the State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Balarabe Suleiman, while briefing newsmen at the Police Headquarters, Enugu, said the suspects were arrested from Feb 11, when he assumed office in the state, till date.

NAN reports that Suleiman said that one AK47 rifle, one pistol, two live cartridges, a hammer, two chisels, charms with two Toyota cars, a Camry car with Enugu registration number; ENU 276 RA and a Corolla with registration number ENSJ 88, were also recovered.

He added that once investigations were concluded, the suspects would be charged to court to get appropriate punishment for their nefarious activities.

“On Feb. 25 at about 12;35 p. m, the police through intelligence information arrested three suspected armed robbers.

“They had stolen a Toyota Camry car with registration number, ENU 276 RA, and changed its identity to KJA 10 ES as well as its colour from Gold to Red.

“On Feb. 15, police operatives arrested three suspected robbers, who operate on Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, using a tricycle. They set sharp objects that puncture motorists tyres on the road and rob them at gunpoint.

“On Feb. 14, a robbery suspect, Chinonso Ali, was arrested for using hammer and locally made pistol to snatch motorcycles within the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

“While on Feb. 13, another was arrested using fake guns to collect bags and phones forcefully from ladies, along Railway Crossing in Enugu during evening hours.

“Feb. 27, our operative on patrol arrested two armed robbers and cultists that steal forcefully and terrorise the entire Ugwu Park in Iva Valley, Ngwo near Enugu.

“And two others were arrested in another location within the outskirts of the metropolis,” he said.

Suleiman, however, urged members of the public especially journalists to synergize with the command to rid the state of criminals and trouble makers.

“Enugu State is known for peace and security, I and my team have resolved to continue to keep it so.

“Criminals and trouble makers should steer clear, as we will not create a space for them to operate here,” he said.