The Anambra State Police Command yesterday, paraded three suspects over the viral video of a woman who was stripped naked and was beaten severally.

Parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Ladodo, said the Police command in the state is re-strategising on how to maintain the crime-free status of the State.

It could be recalled that last week, a short viral video of a woman who was stripped naked and was being beaten by a fellow woman trended all over the social media, consequently, the victim reported to the Police which led to the arrests of the three suspects.

It was gathered that the Victim, name withheld, was invited by one Mr Ifeanyi Azotani, forty-year-old artisan, from Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state to his house at Amawbia, a satellite town in the state capital, where the alleged wife, Tochukwu, forty-three year and her niece, Ogochukwu Nwankwo, thirty-three-year-old bumped into them, stripped, beat and later tried to extort money from the victim with a threat to release the video to internet.

The suspects confessed to the crimes but denied releasing the video, as they claimed it was a third party who collected the video from them on the day of the incident that released the video.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ladodo regretted that miscreants were still engaging in crimes despite efforts to eliminate crime in the state, stating that the command will stop at nothing to rid the state of all forms of criminal activities.

He identified multiple illegal taxations as another emerging challenge in the state that is has become a headache to the command and stated that he will engage with stakeholders to ensure the practice is ended.

Other suspects were also paraded for armed robbery and other forms of crimes including a military man who absconded from Service but was using his military habits to extort, rob and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Some exhibits were also recovered from the suspects including One Toyota Venza, three Toyota Corolla, two Lexus three hundred and fifty Jeeps, One Toyota RAV4 Jeeps, one Browning pistols, seven live ammunition, two fabricated single barrel guns and many other arms and ammunition.