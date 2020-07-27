



Ogun state police on Sunday paraded five teenage suspected armed robbers operating on Lagos-Ibadan highway.

Newsmen report that three of the victims had earlier been arrested while two others escaped.

But, on Sunday, the police in Ogun State said: “the remaining two members of robbery syndicate have been arrested.”

The police said they were apprehended by operatives of Ogun State Special Anti Robbery Squads (SARS).

The state Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, identified the two suspects as Yinusa Isah and Ibrahim Muhammed.

Oyeyemi said they were traced to Lokoja in Kogi State by the CSP Tijani Muhammed-led SARS.

The SARS unit of the force took over the case from Owode Egba division, where the first three members of the gang were earlier arrested.





The gang, according to Oyeyemi, had on July 17 blocked the Alapako end of Lagos-Ibadan highway, where they forcefully stopped a Mazda commercial bus with two occupants and subsequently dispossessed the occupants of a cash sum of N545,000 and an itel phone after beaten them black and blue with cutlasses.

The case, it was gathered was transferred to SARS, where the suspects made useful statements that led the operatives to Lokoja, where the remaining two members of the gang were apprehended on Thursday.

Three cutlasses and a plank of wood crafted to look like a gun were reportedly recovered from the suspects.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered that the stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway be properly combed to rid it of criminal elements.

Ajogun, it was learnt, has also directed a 24-hour physical police presence on the highway; this he said is necessary to guarantee the security of lives and property on the highways across Ogun.