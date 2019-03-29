<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

FCT Police Command yesterday, paraded 37 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, phone snatching and other sundry crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Parading the suspects, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said the command will continue to be proactive in its fight against crime by deploying crime fighting strategies that will satisfy the security yearnings of residents.

He noted that the command in its renewed efforts to rid the city of crimes, embarked on raids and stop search operations, to deny hoodlums freedom of operation.

The CP noted that the build up to the 2019 elections and the election itself cost the command a lot of men deployed to curtail crime within the FCT. He however added that with the elections over, all the personnel will now be ploughed back into crime fighting.

“Our aim is to sustain the known character of Abuja as being the home of peace and security in the country. This we hope to achieve by completely deploying manpower recovered after the elections and also reviewing our crime fighting strategies by improving visibility, vehicular and foot patrols as well as intensifying raids of criminals hideouts.”

Reeling the successes of the command, he said the command’s anti-kidnapping squad on March 16, 2019 arrested, 20-year-old Nasiru Mohammed, 19-year-old Sale Bello, and 30-year-old Hassan Audu and rescued seven-year-old Rejoice Godwin, and nine-year-old Seke Godwin, who were abducted on March 8, in Yemi, Zuba, from their captors at Lambata, in Niger State.

He said the operatives recovered, two Dane guns and is still in search of the gang leader.

The CP also noted that operatives on March 27, foiled a robbery attack on a driver around the Central Business District Area at about 2200 hours and in the process, killed one of the attackers in a gun duel.

He added that on March 3, 2019 following discreet investigation, operatives arrested 22-year-old Ayuba Isaac, 28-year-old Philemon Yohanna, 28-year-old John Moses, and other as they attempted to rob an apartment at Suncity Estate.

Items recovered from them include, two locally made pistols, nine live cartridges, one Cutter, one iPhone and N91, 000 cash.