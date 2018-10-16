



Police in Jigawa State said they have arrested four suspected armed robbers believed to have been terrorising residents of Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, told journalists on Tuesday that the suspects, who were paraded in the police headquarters in Dutse, were arrested September 26 by a team of police officers attached to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

“Based on a tip-off, our policemen arrested one Sa’adu Suleiman of Yari village in Gwaram Local Government Area who was ‘seriously’ suspected to be a member of an armed robbery gang terrorising Gwaram and its environs.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect, Suleiman confessed to be an armed robber and further revealed the identity of his gang members.

“They were identified as: Bature Lawan, Isa Babba, Mohammed Shehu and Malam Nigga. Ibrahim Sale, Yellow Nafara and Maiunguwa of various locations in Jigawa and Bauchi States are still at large.”

The command said two dane guns were recovered from the suspects and efforts were being intensified to apprehend the fleeing gang members.

One of the suspects, Bature Lawan, told journalists that the gang was responsible for the armed robbery attacks at Ranbazau community where they also stole N975,000.

“Also, at Yadda community, we got N150,000 and a new Bajaj motorcycle. At Sara town, N2 million was robbed from an Igbo trader,” he said.

Lawan, also said in his first operation, he stole N700,000 from one Alhaji Iliya in Gwaram.

Also at the police headquarters in Dutse, the wife of one of the suspects, Rahinatu Bature, told PREMIUM TIMES, that her husband is ”a caring husband who has since repented”.

“After we learnt that he is a robber, we (his mother and I) called him to order. I personally told him that if he didn’t quit that habit, we will separate. He promised never to rob again. Unfortunately, he was later arrested by the police. I came here to plead with the police to consider the plight of our 12 children and release him because he has repented.”