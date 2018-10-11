



The Edo State police command, on Wednesday, paraded suspected four dare-devil kidnappers who disguise as commercial bus drivers to kidnap their victims.

The police also paraded 10 other suspects for cultism and armed robbery.

Addressing newsmen in Benin-City, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of administrations, Mr. Danjuma Muhammad Lawal, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, said the police acted on intelligence information and arrested the four suspects, Ikechukwu Emmanuel, 35, Fred Ehaza, 25, Godspower Ezemine, 28 and Okon Friday, 27.

The Commissioner described the suspects as dare-devils, said the victims have also come out to identify them and the suspects have also admitted to the crime.

Speaking on their levels of involvement, Fred Ehaza, said they pretended as if they were commercial bus drivers and that they took their victims from Airport Road axis to Oluku and their victims spent three days in their captivity.

Ehaza, who denied ever raping his victims, said his role was to transport the victims to his gang members.

He said their major routes were Sepele Road and Airport Road.

The other suspect, Friday Okon, whose duty is to rape their victims, blamed the devil for his action.

He said he decided to take to kidnapping just to raise money for his father’s treatment while Godspower Ezemine said they never planned to kidnap anybody and that he did it to raise money for his mother’s burial.

He said he sells shoes at the New Benin market and that the business has been moving in a snail pace and for that, he decided to give kidnapping business a trial.

CP Kokumo said the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.