The police in Osun state on Saturday paraded three suspected kidnappers, Henry Omenihu (24), Paul Chitiru (24), Henry Bright (18) alongside other suspects nabbed for various criminal offences.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeloye, the trio were responsible for the kidnap of Kayode Agbeganji, the Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Ondo state Chapter and his wife, Oyeyemi Agbeganji, on April 14.

He said the suspects collected ransoms placed on the victims at Cross Rivers State, before they were eventually apprehended in Osu, Atakumosa west local government of Osun State on 29th May, 2018, adding that they would be arraigned in court immediately investigation was concluded.

In a related development, a couple, David Ibitoye and Ifeoluwa Ibitoye were paraded along other individuals for robbing a woman of cash, jewelries, and other valuables worth N18million.

It was learnt that the wife, Ifeoluwa, who was a house maid to the woman and was later disengaged, conspired with her husband and others to rob her former employer.

The CP implored the general public to be conscious of who they employ, as he said investigation was ongoing and that the suspects would be arraigned in court immediately investigation was concluded.