Sokoto state police command yesterday parraded no fewer than 16 suspected criminals with various degrees of offences.

The criminals were all arrested from within the state metropoly at different times, dates and locations.

While addressing newsmen at the Intelligence Bureau of the State Police Headquarters, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, said criminals have no hiding place in Sokoto.

Cordelia who is the Command’s spokesperson said in their continued quest to rid the state of criminals and criminalities, those involved in armed robbery, criminal conspiracy to cause grievious hurt, theft, vagabond as well as those specialized in receiving stolen properties were amongst those paraded.

Giving a breakdown of those involved in a particular offence, said, both Abubakar Shehu and Mahadi Bello were arrested in the late hours of 23/07/2018 in one of the classrooms at the Ibrahim Dasuki Model Primary School, Sokoto, while on the act of having carnal knowledge with each other against the order of nature.

She added that both Masarana Hamza and Ahmed Shehu Affiliations where further arrested in the late hours of 24/07/2018 in an uncompleted home at Danfili area, Kofar Atiku, Sokoto while attempting to commit an offence of having carnal knowledge against the order of nature.

The police spokesperson affirmed that others arrested and parrades have committed varied degrees of offences to which investigation is ongoing after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.