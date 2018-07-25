Police in Ogun State, on Tuesday, paraded two suspected armed bandits who specialised in high-wired kidnapping and armed robbery.

Briefing journalists at the headquarters of the Ogun State police command, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the suspects were arrested on July 12, following an intelligence tip-off that some armed bandits whose operation cut across the northern and southern parts of Nigeria, had arrived the state to perpetrate crimes.

He added that the command gathered that the suspects, Yussuf Abdulahi and Audu Isa had planned to either rob or kidnap two businessmen in the state, do ransom.

Iliyasu, stated that on getting the intelligence, he mandated the men of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) under the command of SP Uba Adam, to trail and round up the suspected hoodlums.

He explained further that the hoodlums were later accosted in Absolute before they got to their targets. Iliyasu, who noted that the bandits engaged men of FSARS in gun duel, said a suspect was killed during the shoot-out.

Weapons recovered from the suspects include seven AK-47 rifles with Breach number NK-343861 and 5625013477, two pump action rifles, seven magazines, 110 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition and 30 rounds of live cartridges.