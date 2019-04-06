<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun Police Command has paraded an alleged serial rapist, Ayodele Odebiyi, for raping a 22-year-old girl.

Odebiyi, aged 26, reportedly raped that victim along Sango Ota–Atan road in Ado Oddo/Ota Local Government, when he carried her in his vehicle allegedly pretending to be a commercial driver.

While parading him before newsmen at State Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect carried the girl, who was on her to the church at Atan on Tuesday, midway “forcefully undressed the girl and had carnal knowledge of her.”

According to him, the victim’s noise caught attention of the passers-by as the suspect was later arrested by policemen.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama had directed thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspect to serve as deterrent to others.

Oyeyemi said: “The fact is that this is a serial rapist who has been doing it for some time now. His modus operandi is that he has a vehicle that he always puts on the road. When he sees an innocent girl, he will pick her up.

“And when they get to an isolated area, he will forcefully have carnal knowledge of her and that was what happened on Tuesday. He picked this girl from Oju–Ore going to Atan, pretending to be a commercial driver. Immediately after the Winners Chapel, he stopped the vehicle, forcefully removed the dress of the lady and had an unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

“When the girl was shouting, her noise attracted the passers-by. On his back, the police men at the Winners pin down point arrested him.”

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect who claimed to be a phone repairer from Ilaro, said he was caught in the act of raping for the second time.

“The first person was a prostitute. We negotiated and she told me to pay N7,000. But I paid her N3,000 when we were done. So, she insisted I must pay N7,000 and that’s what landed me in the police station.

“But on this second one, I didn’t even know how it happened,” he said.

The victim, who demanded for justice, said “I can’t find my pant and trouser. I don’t know what he had done with it.”