The Nigeria Police Force on Monday paraded 81 crime suspects, some in military fatigues, reportedly responsible for a series of crimes across Abuja and surrounding areas.

Police spokesman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba, presenting the suspects to the media, said that they were arrested at different points in the Federal Capital Territory and Taraba State.

He commended the efforts of operatives of the Special Teachnical Squard (STD) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) as being responsible for the successful arrests.

Among those arrested were members of the deadly Shibu Dan Kaduna gang responsible for most of the crimes along Kaduna-Abuja route, the police spokesman said. Gang leader Shibu Dan Kaduna had been reportedly killed during a gun battle with the police.

“Another is the gang responsible for the killing of Inspector Patrick Yuhana and other police officers killied in August along Kaduna-Abuja route and 10 internet fraudsters, including a Ghanaian,” DSP Mba disclosed to reporters.

Confiscated include: Eight AK-47 rifles, 347 rounds of ammunitions, 15 other types of weapons, 10 laptops, and N10.1 million in cash collected as ransom from victims.

Mba advised Nigerians to be mindful of their employees, particularly domestic workers, and also monitor their ward’s sources of income.