



The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Monday paraded 63 suspected political thugs.

Also paraded were suspects arrested in connection with the pre-election violence in Obot-Akara local Government area where two persons were killed and thirteen vehicles burnt on Saturday.

The suspects were allegedly hired from Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo States, it was learnt.

Recovered from the suspects are one locally-made short gun, 25 live cartridges, two machetes, charms of different types, a knife, phones and human hairs and two axes, PCVs were some of the items recovered from the suspects.

State police commissioner, Bashir Makama, while parading the suspects at the state police command, Uyo, said a total of 41 of them who claimed to be observers on monitoring mission for the election were arrested on Friday, February 15th at Angellyne hotel in Uyo, without INEC identification number and could not give proper identity of themselves.

Makama who was represented at the briefing by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, said 20 other suspects were arrested on the same day, February 15th at Ukanafun Local Government Area.

The CP said the suspects were allegedly brought in from Port Harcourt, Rivers State by one Uduak Dick, on the pretext of attending the burial ceremony of a Lance Corporal in the Nigerian Army, one Udo Essien.

Makama said some suspects on February 13th set ablaze INEC office at Eastern Obolo Local Government Area but the timely intervention by the police saved the office and all the materials meant for the election.

The Commissioner added that one Anietie Peters who hails from Mkpat-Enin Local Government Area was arrested on Friday in possession of 34 Permanent Voter Cards while one Ayaya Bassey and Asuquo Ebio, arrested from Ikot-Ekpene Local government Area had confessed to be political thugs hired by a politician from Cross River state.

He said the Command on February 12th also killed two suspected killers of one Anthony Ikechuwu, a pharmacist, who was shot dead by the hoodlums at St. Michael Primary School Abak, Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Makama who said the victim’s Lexus Jeep with registration number, AKD 850 has been recovered, adding that the suspects were traced to their hideout in Aba, Abia state. They were killed in a gun duel with members of SARS from Akwa Ibom State, while a locally made revolver pistol with four live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Makama used the occasion to warn politicians in the state to play by the rules and advised their supporters to conduct themselves or risk arrest by the police.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on politicians to play the game based on the rules. Let me assure you that the non-partisan nature of the police in Akwa Ibom State will not change, we will remain apolitical, neutral and committed to free, fair and credible elections. We will at all times act professionally based on International best practices” Makama said.

One of the forty-one arrested suspects, Okoroda Ken from Bayelsa state said they were arrested in Angellyne hotel by 3am on Friday, 15th February, 2019 where they lounged, adding that they were yet to reach their coordinator who booked the hotel for them.

He said, “We all submitted our passport to Society for Advancement for Credible Leadership and Observation. This organisation is registered and credited by INEC. Since we submitted our passport, we were told our names were submitted to INEC and that we will likely monitor the election in Uyo.

“We came on Thursday to confirm whether our names were there or not. We were in the Angellyne hotel booked for us by the Coordinator of the group, Berefa Bedfon. When we were arrested, all our phones were taken from us and we have not been able to contact anyone. INEC can prove if our names have been registered with them”.