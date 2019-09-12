<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Wednesday paraded 58 suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, unlawful possession of weapons and other crimes.

Fifty-seven of the suspects were male while one was a female foreigner from Cameroon.

Items recovered from them include 18 AK47 rifles, 1233 rounds of AK47 ammunition, nine pump action, five single barrel rifle, one automatic pistol, one grenade, 53 live cartridges and several recovered stolen vehicles.

The suspects were paraded at the Special Anti-Robbery Squads Headquarters in Abuja by the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba.

Eight of the suspects were responsible for the kidnap of the lawmaker from Kaduna State, Hon. Suleiman Dabo, police said.

The gang of eight confessed to have demanded N10million as ransom before the lawmaker was released.

One of the suspects Kabiru Abdullahi noted that some of his gang members lied to him and claimed that only N6million was paid instead of the N10million.

He said the lies made him realise only N450,000 from the operation which was later recovered from him by the police during his arrest.

Also paraded were the gang responsible for the kidnap of students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and House of Representatives member from Sokoto State.

The gang who operate in military uniform disclosed that they purchase the uniforms at the rate of N15,000 from those who sell used clothes (Okirika) in Kaduna State.

They said they prefer to use the military uniform in order to deceive road users who feel safe whenever they see men in uniform.

They claimed that a ransom of N5.5million was paid before their victims were released.

The gang responsible for the kidnap of Turkish nationals in Kwara states were also paraded.

According to the gang members, N20million ransom was demanded but nothing was paid before their rescue.

Mba noted said the suspects would be arraigned in a competent court upon completion of investigation.