



The Nigeria Police Force has paraded 48 suspects for arrested for various crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrime, money doublers among others.

The suspects, who are 47 males and one female, were arrested in different parts of the country at different times.

Some of the suspects, include Aliyu Suleiman, who is 26 years old and the leader of an armed robbery gang, which attacked and collected gun from two police officers around Abuja.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba said luck ran out of the gang when they went for robbery operation at a pharmacy in Kubwa and were arrested.





Another gang, led by Yusuf Abubakar, specialise in kidnapping and were responsible for kidnap of Mohammed Bashir Bappe, a member of Taraba state house of assembly.

The suspects for money doubling and ‘one chance’ are Lillian Obidigbo, Ike Chukwu, Franklin Ogbonna, Chinwendu Oma and Ogbonna Taye.

The operate around Kubwa axis of the FCT and tricked their victims into boarding their vehicles where they are disposed off their belongs.

The Force PRO advised Nigerians to be wary of the antics of criminals as they keep introducing new tactics on a daily basis.