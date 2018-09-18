The police in Gombe on Tuesday paraded 28 suspected political thugs know as Yankalare boys for allegedly committing various crimes in the state.

Speaking to journalists while parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, said they include three suspected rapists: Abubakar Mohammed, aged 19; Yusuf Munkaila, aged 19 of Malam Kuri quarters; and Abdullahi Bello, 17, of Bagadaza quarters of Gombe.

He said the suspects were arrested by the state Low-cost Housing Estate Police Division based on complaints by a man, Abdulazeez Jimoh, of Bolari quarters, Gombe.

Olukolu said the complainant alleged that the suspects and others at large conspired and abducted his daughter, aged 16 years, and her 17-years old friend and took them to a forest along Kumo road where they raped them.

The police boss said the arrested suspects had confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court.

He said the other suspected political thugs were arrested by Akko Police Division and Pantami Division in Gombe for alleged breach of public peace following a disagreement among them over sharing of money given them by a political patron.

Olukolu said that in the process of their arrests, the hoodlums attacked and injured a police officer with knives.

The police boss pointed out that due to the synergy between security operatives in the state, the military arrested and handed over to the police two suspects for allegedly attacking people with weapons.

He reiterated the police’s commitment to ensuring a crime free state, while appealing to politicians in the state to play the game according to the rules.

Olukolu urged politicians to assist the police in combating the menace of Kalare boys by refusing to involve them in their political activities.