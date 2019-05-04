<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Police Command in Cross River State have paraded 19 suspected criminals who were allegedly involved in crimes such as attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism.

Parading the suspects, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ms Irene Ugbo, said that the suspected cultists were arrested while trying to undergo an initiation into Skylo secret cult group at the Hawkins cemetery in Calabar south LGA of the state around 12: pm on April 27.

The PPRO said that on April 28, at about 11:30am upon distress call, that one Ette Akamba, who resides at Iboko Street, a suspected Skylo member, fell sick and died, other members of the group came in their numbers to commiserate with the family, they ended up causing a breach of peace within Calabar metropolis.

She noted that upon a tip off, men of Anti-Cultism/kidnapping squad swung into action and arrested 10 members of the suspected cult group. Consequently, some of the suspects however, admitted being members of the group but said they were lured into the cemetery by two of their friends without a knowledge that their friends have hatched plans to make the attempt to initiation them.

The Police also paraded four suspects for attempted murder. One Cyprain David of Edondon village in Obubra LGA, reported at Obubra Police Division Headquarters in Obubra that while he was in his shop, a group of boys numbering over ten attacked him and got him beaten to coma.

While he was unconscious, the sum of N48,500 being his sales for that day, was stolen by his attackers, stressing that 4 of the attackers had been arrested while six were still at large.

According to Ms Ugbo, upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that suspects will soon be charged to Court.