Kogi State Police Command on Tuesday paraded 38 suspected criminals.

Sixteen of them were arrested for alleged involvement in kidnapping across the state.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Lokoja, Police Commissioner Mr. Hakeem Busari said the arrests followed onslaught against criminals by the operatives attached to ‘Operatives Puff Adder’.

“The comprehensive crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the ‘Operation Puff Adder’, through intensive patrol, raids of criminals’ hideouts, black spots and flash points, as well as conduct of stop-and-search across the state led to the arrest of 24 suspected criminals terrorising innocent people,” he said.

The suspected kidnappers included John Okonkwo and Lawal Gambia, who allegedly abducted Uchenna Ogbu, a cow merchant, following which they demanded N10 million ransom.

“But operatives of the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ swung into action and arrested Okonkwo.”

Others arrested for alleged kidnapping include Suleiman Usman, Usman Abubakar, Aliyu Abdullahi, Kayode Oloruntoba and Kayode Rufus.

“Following a tip-off on June 17, at about 1000hrs, troops deployed in Apata area of Lokoja, through an intelligence-led operation, nabbed the suspects in connection with the kidnap of Mathew Palace, at Oyo Palace. During the identification parade, the victim identified one Suleiman as one of the gang members who kidnapped him. Further investigation led to the arrest of other suspects,” the CP said.

Other kidnap suspects paraded included Must Ismaila aka Bature, Muhammed Bingiri, Abubakar Yahaya and Umaru Bingiri. They were paraded for allegedly abducting Ardo Gegu.

Suspected robbers, cultists, extortionists, dealers in illicit drugs and cattle rustlers were also paraded. They included Uche Shigaba, Huluba Wala, Dauda Zhinsu, Ocheme Kizito, Omonaiye Folorunsho and Idris Yunusa.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects included guns and ammunition, including one Barretta pistol and eight rounds of 9mm pistol, one locally-made pistol, cutlasses, reloaded cartridge, one handbag and Cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) concealed inside a 120-litre drum.

Busari said investigation is ongoing to arrest other criminals on the run, adding that the suspects will be arraigned.