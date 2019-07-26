<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

NO fewer than 13 suspected criminals involved in rape, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms were on Thursday paraded in Sokoto by the police command.

The suspects were arrested in Binji, Sabon Birni, Illela and Rabah local government areas.

Parading the suspects at the state command headquarters, Police Commissioner Ibrahim Sani Kaoje said the Binji Division patrol team during an operation arrested one Maude Salihu of Yankara at Sopo village and found N417,030, two GSM handsets, four SIM cards and charms in his possession.

Ka’oje said the suspect, during interrogation, admitted to belonging to a kidnapping gang operating within Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto axis.

“We found with him his share of ransom paid from a successful operation,” the police chief said.

In a separate operation by the patrol team attached to Rabah Local Government, in collaboration with vigilante team, trailed and arrested hoodlums, who kidnapped one Abubakar Bello and his daughter, Aisha Abubakar, at Rakaka village.

However, the police boss explained that in the process of raiding the kidnappers’ hideout, the two victims were rescued unhurt and six of the kidnappers were arrested with one motorcycle.

The command also confirmed the arrest of one Bashar Ahmad and Ahmadu Bello of Moreh and Gidan Dare area of Sokoto, who threatened one Suleiman Bawa to bring N500,000 or he would be kidnapped.

Ka’oje added that the command also arrested a group of notorious robbery gang at Tsamiya village in Rabah Local Government while terrorising residents.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested for defiling a six-year-old girl at Illela Local Government Area.

Issuing a stern warning that the command was ready to combat crime in the state, Ka’oje said it would not compromise its mandate in line with “Operation Puff Adder”.

He expressed the command’s readiness to deal with criminals and criminal activities “by ensuring that the full wrath of the law descends on culprits”.

“Our resolve to rid the state of crime and criminals remain paramount. And, therefore, I am appealing to the public to strengthen the bond of synergy with us to make our work easier and make Sokoto crime-free,” he urged.