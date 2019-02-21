



Delta State Police Command has ordered community vigilante groups and other volunteer security organisations to steer clear election venues and related affairs.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, the Command frowned at the modus operandi of of the civil security outfits and warned that the Command would not condone their unsolicited meddlesome in the elections.

“Delta State Police Command is dismayed with the way and manner majority of the volunteer organizations are meddling into the election/security affairs.

“A reference point are the three (3) suspects viz David Ukiri ‘m’, Alfred Joseph ‘m’ and Uvwiejibobor Akpevwe ‘m’ all of Udu in Udu Local Government, arrested with arms by a detachment of Police officers deployed to CBN to secure electoral materials, who claim to be members of vigilante and were detailed by their chairman to escort electoral materials.

“The Police Authority reiterates that the responsibility of providing security during the 2019 General Election rests on the Police in collaboration with other Security Agencies; namely: Police, Army, Navy, Civil Defence, Federal Road Safety, Immigration, Air Force, and DSS etc.

“The Police therefore warn all stakeholders who have or intend to employ the services of private Security Agents, volunteers, guards vigilantes for the purpose of securing/escorting electoral materials etc to desist from doing so.

“Any such armed private security personnel in whatever form or guise will be appropriately dealt with”, the police statement added.