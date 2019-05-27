<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The commissioner of police Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, has ordered investigation into alleged attack on Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the police vehicles by a mob in Zuba last Thursday.

It was learnt that an angry mob of mostly commercial cyclists went on rampage and set the FRSC observation post and four vehicles belonging to the police and the corps ablaze over alleged police extortion and harassment in the area.

The rampaging cyclists, it was gathered, burnt tyres in the middle of the Zuba-Kaduna highway, leading to hours of gridlock.

Ciroma, who visited the scene in company of some senior police officers last Thursday, said investigation would be carried out and those behind the incident would be identified, arrested and prosecuted.

The commissioner of police, while narrating the incident, said on May 23, 2019 at about 8:am one motorcyclist identified as Salisu Hamidu, riding his motorcycle on high speed, in an attempt to manoeuvre his way through vehicles parked by police officers on stop and check duties, swerved his bike into an oncoming car, that is yet to be identified, and was knocked down leaving him with some injuries.

“And when notified about the incident, policemen who mobilised to the scene in collaboration with some sympathizers moved the victim to a nearby hospital where he is receiving medical attention,” he said.

Ciroma said the perpetrators of such heinous crime would face the wrath of the law to serve as deterrent to others.

It was gathered that the police have returned to Zuba-Kaduna highway three days after they abandoned the checkpoint.