<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“Operation Puff Adder” commenced in Enugu State on Thursday with Police Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, warning police personnel deployed to the operation to guard against arresting innocent citizens in the discharge of their duties.

Balarabe, who gave the warning while inaugurating the operation in Enugu, said that the operation targeted criminals alone.

He said that the police personnel responsible for the operation should strictly adhere to the aims and objectives of the operation with hihg sense of responsibility, with a view to bringing them to book and charging them to court.

He explained that the intention of the operation was to ensure that the society was free from any kind of heinous crime such as kidnapping, arm robbery, among others.

“This flag-off of “Operation Puff Adder“ is in line with the directive of the Inspector of Police, Adamu Mohammed, which is meant to arrest the ugly trend of kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing among others,” he said.

According to him, 100 personnel and 35 vehicles are on ground to commence the operation, adding that the command plans to increase the number to over 300 personnel.

The commissioner of police identified the five area commands involved in the operation as: Enugu, Nsukka, Oji River, Udenu and Adani.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, represented by Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, called on police personnel under operation to “strike the criminals.“

Ugwuanyi also urged police personnel in the operation to exhibit highest sense of responsibility and the fear of God so as to protect lives and property of the citizens.

He promised that he would continue to support the Command in ensuring that the state is free of crime.

Earlier, Mr Solomon Akpanufot, State Intervention Lead of Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP), called on the personnel of the operation to be professional in all their activities to achieve huge success.

Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, commended the police for strengthening the internal security of the state.

Agubuzu said that with the introduction of “Operation Puff Adder“, crime in the state would be reduced to the barest minimum.