Two policemen have been killed in an ambush in Akwa Ibom State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident to newsmen, Saturday evening.

Mr MacDon, a deputy superintendent of police, said the policemen were attacked by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday along Iwukem Road, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state, while driving to their base in Azumini, Abia state.

The police spokesperson said there were three police officers inside the ambushed vehicle. They were returning from Uyo where they went for an official assignment.

Two of them died instantly from gunshot wounds, he said. The third, who was the leader of the team, survived the attack and is receiving treatment at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), according to him.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is on an intensive manhunt for the gunmen.

“The commissioner of police is angry about it and has taken steps to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book,” Mr MacDon said.

Etim Ekpo is among the four local government areas notorious for cult-related violence and killings in Akwa Ibom.

Three female students were recently abducted from their hostel in a private university in the area by gunmen suspected to be cultists.