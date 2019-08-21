<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Lagos have said four of its officers are being interrogated for executing two suspects they arrested on Monday at Ipayi area, Iba, Lagos.

Following the release of a viral video where some police officers shot two unarmed suspects in Lagos, the police spokesperson in the state said the officers had been identified and taken into custody for gross misconduct.

The video which was released on Tuesday showed how two handcuffed suspects were shot at by one of the officers who arrested them.

In a statement released by Bala Elkana on Wednesday, the police officers are currently undergoing internal disciplinary proceedings and would be dismissed from the Force if found guilty.

The officers were identified as Fabiyi Omomayara, an inspector; Olaniyi Solomon and Solomon Sunday who are sergeants; and Aliyu Mukaila, a corporal.

According to Mr Elkana, the Iba Police Station received a distress call from Anugu Valentine that he was attacked by a group of armed men numbering about four on two motorcycles at Ipayi area, Iba and they dispossessed him of one iPhone max valued at N450, 000.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Iba promptly deployed the Divisional Patrol team to the scene. Two of the armed robbers were arrested while two escaped.”

“After arresting the suspects, the officers extrajudicially killed the suspects instead of taking them to the police station.

“The team, however, went extreme by killing the suspects who were already in their custody, instead of taking them to the Police Station and allowing the normal process of investigation and prosecution to be initiated as stipulated under procedural laws.”

The incident happened around 3 p.m on Monday.

The arrested suspects were said to be members of a notorious gang tormenting the area. Two locally made pistols with six live cartridges and five expended cartridges were recovered from the suspects after their arrest.

Mr Elkana said the act of the police officers ran short of police professional standards and cannot be condoned by the Command.

“The Police Officers are currently subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room trial and if found culpable, they will be dismissed from the Force and will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for prosecution in the conventional Court.”

The police said members of the public would be updated on the outcome of the investigation and trial.