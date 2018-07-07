Two police officers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a lawyer said to be demanding for his salary in Lagos.

The police in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Chike Oti, made available to journalists said the police officers seen in a video assaulting a young lawyer said to be demanding for his salary and posted on the Instagram by OAKTVOnline with the caption “SARS officers assault young lawyer allegedly demanding for his salary in Lagos, has been arrested.

He said issue had caught the attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, who constituted an investigation panel to look into the allegation.

“Findings into the case revealed that the officers in the video are not SARS operatives as alleged but conventional police men attached to Lion Building Police Station who were invited to the chambers of Olawore & Co of No 28/30 Macarty Street, Lagos Island by the managing partner, Barrister Oluyomi Olawore”.

The Police spokesman said that the said, Barrister Oluyomi Olawore sent a distress call to the police through one of his junior partners, requesting that he be rescued from another junior partner by name Barrister Olakunle Kareem whom he alleged was about to use an unlawful force on him having disconnected the Firms’ CCTV cameras and locked up all doors leading into the firm and by so doing, held Barrister Olawore hostage inside his office.

“It was based on the complaint that the DPO in charge of Lion Building dispatched police men to the troubled chamber to bring the feuding lawyers over for interrogation. However, the Commissioner of Police, observed with dismay that the police men sent to the scene were not at their professional best.”

He added that, he has therefore ordered that the police men who had been arrested, be tried on oath and risk stiff punishments for their actions.

“The CP also directed that Divisional Police Officer in charge of Lion Building be queried for lack of supervision”.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID Panti Yaba has been directed to take over investigation of the case and critically look into the matter concerning the two lawyers with the view to diligently prosecute both or anyone of them found wanting.

However, the CP, advises employers, employees to learn how to settle internal squabbles amicably without resorting to self-help.