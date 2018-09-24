The police in Kano have arrested 23 of its officials for alleged extortion, illegal road block, illegal detention and other offences.

Others arrested include an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps, 23 from the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) and 12 from the state special constabulary.

The police spokesperson in the state, Magaji Majia, who disclosed at a press conference on Monday, said the offences for which they were taken into custody range from corrupt practices, incivility, unprofessional conduct, assault, illegal road block, illegal detention, prolong detention to delving into civil matters.

“The Kano East X-Squad Office headed by ACP. Naziru Bello Kankarofi has received 35 complaints from members of the public while 66 defaulters were arrested, investigated and awarded various verdicts.

“The offences range from corrupt practices, incivility, unprofessional conduct, assault, illegal road block, illegal detention, prolong detention and delving into civil matters among others. 23 police officers, 28 Karota personnel, 12 Special Constabulary, 2 VIOs and 1 FRSC were involved”, he said.

Mr Majia added that the police also arrested four armed suspects for the robbery of a resident of Masaka town in Nasarawa State on Saturday.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested by detectives from the Federal Anti Robbery Squad on the same day at Hadejia Road, Kano following a coordinated shared information.

He named the suspects as Kenneth Adam and Ali Jafaru, both of Masaka; Abdulkadir Shaka and Aliyu Audu all of Gunduwawa Quarters, Kano. He said the suspects were arrested driving a stolen Mercedes Benz car.

He said investigation was in progress to arrest the remaining accomplices of the suspects and charge them to court.

Mr Majia added that police also arrested one Musbahu Usman of Kofar Na’isa Quarters and Nura Hussain of Janbulo Quarters Kano who allegedly conspired and robbed a man of N500,000 along Audu Bako Way in Kano.

He said the suspects trailed the person, who withdrew the money from a bank, and snatched it from him.

Mr Majia added that police intercepted 189 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp worth N6, 615,000 at Tudunwuzirci and Badawa quarters also in Kano.

He said the leaves were concealed inside palm kernel shells to beat security operatives and hide its odour.