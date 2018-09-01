A 38-year-old Police officer, Mohammed Alidu have been arraigned before the Ogba Magistrates court in Lagos and remanded in prison over an alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl said to be the daughter of another police officer.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Makinde Police barracks located at Mafoluku in Oshodi, Lagos, where they resided.

It was further learnt that the suspect was attached to the Makinde Police Division after he was transferred to the Lagos Command from Ibadan in Oyo State.

He was said to have left his wife and children in his previous station and got an accommodation where he reportedly perpetrated the act.

It was learnt that the Police officers were shocked after they discovered that their colleague’s daughter was brutally and forcefully raped by one of them inside the barracks.

It was also gathered that the suspect, Mr. Alidu, returned early from duty at about 1.30pm when he knew that the parents of the victim will not be around and reportedly lured her himself, forcefully penetrated and injured her private.

However, the victim who was said to have been traumatized by Alidu’s action informed her parents about what happened and showed them the injury she sustained due to the forceful penetration.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment while the matter was reported to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, who directed the Gender Section of the Command to investigate the matter.

Thus, Mr. Alidu was arrested and detained at the Command for interrogation where the parties were invited for investigation.

The suspect was charged with defilement of the minor which attracted long sentence up to 10 years if the defendant was tried and found guilty.

When the defendant was arraigned, the prosecutor, Supol Christopher John, informed the court that Mr. Alidu defied the victim who was a minor and then injured her private part due to forceful penetration.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. Peter Nwaka, denied him bail and did not take his plea either.

The court ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to DPP for advice while the defendant will remain in custody pending the outcome of the DPP advice.

The matter was adjourned till 17th September, 2018.