A trigger happy police officer, yesterday, allegedly shot dead a truck driver in Uso, a community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be known, was allegedly shot and killed by one of the men of the state police command who was on duty with others at a checkpoint in the town.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the action of the police officer was condemnable.

He said: “The state police command condemns this barbaric and gruesome murder in its entirety. While we commiserate with the family of the deceased, we want to say the action of this erring officer does not represent what the Nigerian Police or the command stands for.

“The Nigeria Police and by extension, the Ondo State Command respects the sanctity of life and dignity of human person as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“Consequently, Ondo State Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident while the defaulting officer will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience or embarrassment this isolated action must have caused anyone,” he said.