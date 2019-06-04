A police officer attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigeria Police Force Abia State Command whose name is yet-to-be-known has reportedly killed a young man in his middle twenties.
The policeman was said to have shot the victim, identified as Christian Onuoha, after an argument ensued between them.
The villagers, it was gathered are protesting the killing.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]