A Police officer attached to the Aba Area Command Anti-Robbery Squad, Anyanime Udobat, lost his life during a shoot-out with a kidnapper in Aba area of the state on Wednesday.

The incident, it was gathered, happened in a village at Aro Ngwa Community in Osisioma Local Government Area of the State.

The identity of the killed kidnapper has yet to be determined as of the time of filing this report.

In a chat with newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon said that the police squad had been trying to gain entrance into the house of the suspect to effect his arrest when he suddenly opened his door and started firing at the police officers.

The CP said, “The police officer was shot at close range.”

According to him, the suspect was also killed in the crossfire that ensued.

The deceased, an indigene of Akwa Ibom State was the driver of the squad that went after the kidnapper at the Osisioma axis of the commercial city after a tip-off that their target was at home.

A source described the police officer as a gallant officer who was loved by people in and around the police barracks. The source added that the Udobat’s colleagues had fought to keep him alive but he had lost too much blood.

It was also gathered that Udobat is survived by one wife and four children.