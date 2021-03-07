



A senior officer with the Edo State Police Command has been kidnapped.

Newsmen gathered that gunmen broke into the Benin residence of the victim identified as ASP Clement Amoko in the early hours of Sunday and whisked him away.

He was reportedly taken away in the presence of his wife and children.





A source told newsmen that the abductors have already made contact with the family members to demand ransom.

The police have reportedly commenced an operation for the release of the officer.

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Princewill Osaigbovo, confirmed the incident, saying: “The DPO of Ogida division just confirmed the incident, investigation is on the rescue the officer.”