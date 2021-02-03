



A police officer facing charges of armed robbery has told a FCT High Court that his colleagues set him up for the crime.

James Ejeh, 36, in his defence on Wednesday testified before Justice Peter Kekemeke, that it was a conspiracy against him by some of his former colleagues.

When asked by the prosecuting counsel, Kufreabasi Ebong, how possible it was for all three police officers and two civilians who testified to conspire and lie against him, he said: ”it is not a new thing.”

”Sir, it is not a new thing, they (police) conspired against me because that is what police have been doing,” he continued.

Answering if he was not a police officer, the dismissed officer said “right now I am not a policeman but I worked in operations when I was there.”





His counsel, Mimidoo Anundu, informed the court that the first defendant has closed his case.

The police charged Mr. Ejeh and Simon Abraham, 36 in 2017 with conspiracy and armed robbery.

The second defendant’s counsel, Ocheme Adama, however, informed the court that he was ready for his defence.

After listening to the defence, Mr. Kekemeke adjourned the matter until March 18 for continuation of trial.

The police alleged that the two dismissed policemen, at the Airport junction armed with guns and knives, robbed Ms. Christie Maker, and her driver of their personal belongings and a Mazda 626 car.

Police said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 1 (2) and 6 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act 2004.