A police officer in Cross River State has been arrested for allegedly being behind many rampant kidnapping cases in the state.

It was gathered that the suspect was alleged to be the ringleader of a gang of five. The other five members were also arrested in Calabar.

The suspects it was learnt were arrested by special security squad popularly known as operation Skolombo.

A top police officer who pleaded anonymity said the special squad arrested the policeman and other suspects in the early hours of Monday upon intelligence reports.





The source disclosed that the policeman who is reported to be very rich with landed properties in Calabar is being detained at the Eburutu army barracks on the outskirts of Calabar.

He confirmed that the security officers were able to secure the release of Mr Maurice Archibong, the accountant of the state owned Nigerian Chronicle newspaper who was kidnapped about a week ago.

When newsmen contacted the police public relations officer on Monday, DSP Irene Igbo said she did not have any information about the arrest of the policeman but admitted that there were reported cases of kidnapping last week.