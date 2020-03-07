<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police in Bayelsa State have arrested one Inspector Tuddy Warebayigha for allegedly shooting his wife, Charity Tuddy, dead “over marital misunderstanding.”

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Asinim Butswat, the incident happened on February 24, 2020 at Sampou in the Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

Butswat said the officer, who was serving at the Kaiama Police Division, attacked his wife while she was on her way to the farm that day.

He said, “The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. The suspect was arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation. He has been defaulted and if found culpable, will be dismissed and charged.”





Meanwhile, gunmen have abducted the mother of the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Mr Uroupaye Nimizuoa.

The state police command confirmed the kidnapping of 80-year-old Mrs Beauty Nimizuoa in a statement on Friday.

The spokesman for the command, Butswat, said the octogenarian was abducted by five assailants at her Agudama-Ekpetiama country house at 11.45pm on Thursday.

Butswat said the hoodlums took her away “in a pathfinder jeep without a number plate.”

He said the bandits later abandoned the vehicle and “escaped into the creeks.”

“The command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers to rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing,” Butswat added.

The Yenagoa council boss could not be reached for comment as he did not answer calls placed to his mobile phone.