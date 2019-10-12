<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Police says six out of the nine victims who were kidnapped last Monday around Pegi Community in Abuja have been released.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, confirmed their release to Channels Television on Saturday.

This comes after one of the victims claimed that that five out of nine persons have been released by their abductors.

One of the victims who does not want his name mentioned told channels television that their release came after their families paid a ransom.

Speaking on their experience, the victim who pleaded anonymity said that they were whisked away and hidden inside a hill in Nasarawa state, fed with stony rice and unhygienic water and environment

He also confirmed a child of a senior DSS official is one of those released.

He alleged meeting other victims in captive, witnessed others brought into the camp and leaving several others in the hill.

However, the Police Force PRO said that full details of their release will be made public.