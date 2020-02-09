<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Police Force says its investigation shows that Boko Haram, Ansaru and other terror groups are getting support from some Nigerians.

This was contained in a press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, on Sunday.

However, the statement did not give details of the individuals supporting the terrorists.

Mba, who described as unfortunate the support given to terror groups by the Nigerians, said three additional terrorists have been arrested after the invasion of Ansaru camp in Kaduna.

Earlier, Mba said 250 terrorists and bandits were neutralised in the raid last Wednesday.

He said, “Following sustained mop-up operations by Police operatives at the operational bases of the Ansaru Terrorists’ Group in Kuduru Forest, Birnin-Gwari, three more members of the Ansaru Terror Group have been arrested.

“They are Munkailu Liman Isah aka Babban Driver ’m’ 32yrs, Abdullahi Saminu aka Danmunafiki ‘m’ 21yrs and Aminu Usman ‘m’ 22yrs. This brings the number of persons arrested to eight.





“Unfortunately, investigation also reveals that some citizens, especially those within the business community, give tacit support to the terror groups by deliberately doing businesses with them through the supply of essential goods, drugs (licit/illicit) and other services.

“To this end, the IGP calls for patriotism amongst the people, noting that this is the only way the fight against the criminal elements can truly be won.”

He noted that police operatives were on close trail of other fleeing members of the terror groups and their collaborators

Mba added, “The suspects are already assisting Police investigators with useful information relating to the membership spread and make-up, criminal/operational records, logistics and general modus operandi of the terror group.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested suspects were actively involved in the recent attack and attempted kidnap of the Emir of Potiskum that resulted in the gruesome killing of the Emir’s Police escorts.

“They were also involved in several other kidnap operations and terror attacks on commuters and other innocent citizens along some major highways, especially in the North-West and North Central States of the country.”