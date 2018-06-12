Niger Police Command has announced the arrest of eight suspects for theft, bank fraud and attempted kidnapping in different parts of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Minna, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He said the command received information from one Mr Adekola Akeem of New Busa in Borgu Local Government area that one Samuel Alias Samsung of no fixed address claimed to be Mr Adefemi Johnson, a customer care representative of First Bank of Nigeria PLC.

He said Samuel told Akeem that his account has been blocked that he should send his ATM Pin and other account details for verification which Akeem did without hesitation.

”Thereafter, the sum of six million, one hundred and sixty seven thousand naira (N6.167m) was debited from his UBA and First Bank accounts.

“During investigation, one Onyenaturuchi Anthony and Micheal Kalu of No.9 Ukegbu Street Ugbo Hill Aba, Abia State were also arrested and confessed to the crime,” Abubakar said.

He said that the suspects would soon be charged to court after investigation.

The command advised residents to refrain from disclosing their account details to anybody through phone calls but rather visit their banks for complaints/enquiries.

The command operatives also arrested another four-man gang, which specialises in the theft of Keke Napep.

Abubakar said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad while on surveillance patrol along Abuja/Kaduna express way intercepted one Abbas Kabir and Imrana Abdullahi both of Tudun Wada area Kaduna in possession of two Keke Napep with Reg no. KJM 578QA Kaduna and TRN 437 WSS Kano, coloured green and yellow respectively.

During police interrogation, the suspects confessed to stealing the tricycles from Zaria and Kaduna in Kaduna state.

” Investigation also led to the arrest of their accomplices one Ado Alhassan of Naibawa and Magaji Ibrahim of Dorayi in Kano state,” he said.

He said the suspects confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court.

The command also said that an anonymous person called one Haruna Danladi of Sabon Mariga on phone requesting that he deliver the sum of two million five hundred thousand naira (N2,500,000.00) or risk being kidnapped.

On receipt of the information, Abubakar said police detectives attached to Kagara Division arrested one Mohammed Kwairi and Emmanuel Idi of Sabon Mariga of Rafi Local Government area.

He said the suspects confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court after investigation.

The PRO solicited the support of residents, urging them to come out with intelligence information that would assist security personnel to apprehend bad elements in the society.